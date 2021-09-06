BOMB (BOMB) Market Capitalization Tops $3.19 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. BOMB has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $309,541.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $3.53 or 0.00006844 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,592.23 or 0.99901326 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00049121 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008177 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00077638 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007950 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006362 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000171 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000753 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 904,523 coins and its circulating supply is 903,735 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

