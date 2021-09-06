FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.81. FS Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $29.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.85 million.

FSBW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,286. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.30. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 1,968 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $66,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,708 shares of company stock worth $367,439 over the last 90 days. 11.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 91.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

