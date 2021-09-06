Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) Insider Bevan Slattery Sells 500,000 Shares

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2021

Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) insider Bevan Slattery sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$17.06 ($12.19), for a total transaction of A$8,530,000.00 ($6,092,857.14).

The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73.

Megaport Company Profile

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.