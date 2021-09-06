Hemenway Trust Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,017 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for 2.0% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $19,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,424 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $466.98. The company had a trading volume of 517,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,728. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.