Hemenway Trust Co LLC Buys 9,230 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 2.9% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $28,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4,880.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNI. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.59.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $2.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.22. 6,148,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.31. The company has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

