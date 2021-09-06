Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Raised by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,539 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,985 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.7% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.09% of Adobe worth $243,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Adobe by 38.7% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 19.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Adobe by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,559,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in Adobe by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,790 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $666.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,154. The company has a market capitalization of $317.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $624.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.43. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

