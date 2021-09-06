Argent Trust Co Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 326,666 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,732 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.2% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,081,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,212,954. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.66. The company has a market cap of $283.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

