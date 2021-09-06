Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $490.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Costco have risen and outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s growth strategies, better price management, decent membership trend and increasing penetration of e-commerce business reinforce its position. The strategy to sell products at discounted prices has helped draw customers seeking both value and convenience. These factors have been aiding in registering impressive sales number. This is evident from fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 sales results, wherein the top line increased 17.4% year over year. Also, Costco maintained stellar comps run. The metric rose 14.2% during the month of August and jumped 15.5% in the final quarter. While aforementioned factors raise optimism, margins still remain an area to watch. Any deleverage in SG&A rate as well incremental wages and sanitation costs cannot be ignored.”

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.91.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $462.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,976. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.61. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $463.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,169. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.