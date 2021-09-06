Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $602.53.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,047,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total value of $23,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,209 shares of company stock valued at $60,635,912 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 216.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 61.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA traded up $1.18 on Monday, hitting $733.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,271,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,629,613. The company has a market cap of $726.25 billion, a PE ratio of 382.07, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla has a 12-month low of $329.88 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $685.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $667.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.