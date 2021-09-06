Spinnaker Trust Buys New Shares in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 172,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,000. Spinnaker Trust owned 1.69% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCTR. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 356,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,320 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,053,000 after buying an additional 95,210 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth $1,453,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCTR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.50. 10,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,315. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $36.60.

