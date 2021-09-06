Spinnaker Trust Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Spinnaker Trust cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,197 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $7,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $267,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RCD traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.22. 45,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,141. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $98.30 and a 12 month high of $153.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.27.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.