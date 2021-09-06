General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,084 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $25,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

GM traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $48.82. 9,937,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,676,836. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. General Motors’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

