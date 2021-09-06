Spinnaker Trust Has $27.06 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.9% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $27,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $381.57. 24,624,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,975,289. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $382.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.