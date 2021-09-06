Spinnaker Trust Has $14.94 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,808,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.02. 36,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,174. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $142.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

