Analysts Expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to report earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.95. Bonanza Creek Energy reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 230%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $10.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 483,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 132,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 121,757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BCEI traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.30. 308,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,358. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 2.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

