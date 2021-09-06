Zacks: Analysts Expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to announce $10.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the lowest is $8.34 million. Merus reported sales of $8.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $40.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.43 million to $47.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $34.14 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $49.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. The company had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRUS shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th. upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,614. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.59. Merus has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $31.27.

In related news, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,192,669 shares of company stock worth $45,495,110. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in Merus by 33.1% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after acquiring an additional 472,151 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Merus during the first quarter worth about $3,656,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merus during the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merus during the first quarter worth about $3,656,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,655,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.