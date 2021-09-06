Zacks: Analysts Expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will announce earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43. MSCI reported earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $9.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $11.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

MSCI stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $650.75. 9,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,669. MSCI has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $659.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $594.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in MSCI by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

