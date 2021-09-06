Barclays Raises Waste Management (LON:WM) Price Target to GBX 285

Waste Management (LON:WM) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Waste Management to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 247 ($3.23).

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America, providing services throughout the United States and Canada. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery.

