ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.30 Million

Analysts expect that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) will post $129.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.50 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year sales of $520.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $515.90 million to $525.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $683.05 million, with estimates ranging from $667.00 million to $696.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth $187,956,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth $80,066,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth $63,525,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth $61,950,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth $58,054,000.

IS stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.30. 1,253,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,085. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25. ironSource has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

