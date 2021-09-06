WELL (WELL) Price Hits $0.52 on Exchanges

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One WELL coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WELL has a total market cap of $71.21 million and $665,661.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WELL has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00068468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00016838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.42 or 0.00146179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00047859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.62 or 0.00793932 BTC.

About WELL

WELL (WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

