Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 1.0% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank raised its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Caterpillar by 10.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Caterpillar by 9.7% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $210.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.76. The stock has a market cap of $115.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.73 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

