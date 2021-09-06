Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases 888 (LON:888) Price Target to GBX 495

888 (LON:888) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s current price.

888 has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 452.50 ($5.91).

LON:888 traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 406.20 ($5.31). The stock had a trading volume of 533,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,427. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 389.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 383.06. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 184.82. 888 has a twelve month low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

