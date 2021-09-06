JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,097.50 ($14.34).

Shares of LON JD traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,032.50 ($13.49). 881,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,791. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 684.09 ($8.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,050.63 ($13.73). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 952.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 907.79. The company has a market cap of £10.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 862 ($11.26) per share, for a total transaction of £431,000 ($563,104.26).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

