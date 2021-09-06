JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) to Neutral

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 3,150 ($41.15). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,850 ($37.24).

Coca-Cola HBC stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,629 ($34.35). 159,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,835. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,660.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,533.74. The company has a market cap of £9.61 billion and a PE ratio of 21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71).

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,653 ($34.66) per share, for a total transaction of £4,032.56 ($5,268.57).

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

