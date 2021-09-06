Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Trimmed by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,671. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.39.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,911 shares of company stock valued at $9,960,781 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

