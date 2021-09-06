Heritage Trust Co Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after acquiring an additional 725,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after buying an additional 506,598 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,291,000 after buying an additional 415,032 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $29,964,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 722,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,005,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $69.62. 1,606,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,898. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.19.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

