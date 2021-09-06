Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Stock Holdings Lowered by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda lowered its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 678,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,276,329 shares during the period. Vale accounts for 2.2% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Vale were worth $15,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Vale by 336.8% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.08. 20,577,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,336,713. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.8803 dividend. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

