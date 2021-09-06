Holderness Investments Co. Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,692 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.63. 5,506,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,950,649. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.69. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.