Holderness Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,660,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 275,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 35,923 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 949,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,150,370 shares of company stock worth $19,860,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,365,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,896,709. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.89%.

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.