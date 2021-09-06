Somerville Kurt F Acquires 200 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 48,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 13,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 110,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 34,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,961,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,857,886. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.60 and its 200-day moving average is $155.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $476.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

