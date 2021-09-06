Argent Trust Co Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,584 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $56,039,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Boeing by 9.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,258,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,028,000 after buying an additional 195,884 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.17. 6,400,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,446,541. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.85.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. raised their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

