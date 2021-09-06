Analysts Anticipate Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) will post $2.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.70 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year sales of $19.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $30.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $585.15 million, with estimates ranging from $550.40 million to $619.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELMS. DA Davidson began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electric Last Mile Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,256,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,302,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,016,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,853,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ELMS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 493,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,946. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $15.30.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

