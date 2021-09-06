AMS Capital Ltda Lowers Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AMS Capital Ltda decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 3.1% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $21,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 34.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.90.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $18.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $678.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,426. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $586.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $432.85 and a 52-week high of $681.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $134.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 807.90, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,807 shares of company stock valued at $26,082,842 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

