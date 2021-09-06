MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 6th. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $92.34 million and approximately $16.31 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000503 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00069112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00016902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.88 or 0.00146896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00048202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.28 or 0.00796222 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

OM is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

