Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Syros Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.58% and a negative net margin of 442.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 17,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

