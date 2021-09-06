Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 3,296 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. Sysco makes up 0.9% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.07% of Sysco worth $27,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYY traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,866. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $78.85.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 130.56%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

