Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post sales of $31.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the lowest is $31.50 million. Old Second Bancorp reported sales of $34.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.00 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $213.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,076. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $339.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

In related news, Director Dennis L. Klaeser purchased 40,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at $498,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Eccher acquired 8,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 77,603 shares of company stock valued at $912,990. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 11.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 10.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 199,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.