Bp Plc Has $13.02 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 52,578 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $225,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.3% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.04.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.00. 8,457,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,707,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.