Robinson Value Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $496,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 83.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY remained flat at $$86.23 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,420. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $86.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

