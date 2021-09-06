Robinson Value Management Ltd. Invests $7.85 Million in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 509,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,847,000. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises 6.4% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd. owned 0.55% of ProShares Short S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 148,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 52,029 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $871,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.51. 140,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,678,223. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $21.31.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.