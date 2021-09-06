Cadence Bank NA Purchases 52 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 173.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,143,000 after buying an additional 653,442 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 581.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,653,000 after buying an additional 554,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,343,000 after buying an additional 434,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after buying an additional 409,378 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 28.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after buying an additional 393,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,751. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,308. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

