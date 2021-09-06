Robinson Value Management Ltd. Has $3.66 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for about 3.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.28. The company had a trading volume of 508,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,308. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.69.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total transaction of $38,184.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,751. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

