Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,392 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 519,569 shares of company stock valued at $37,866,795 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.09 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The company has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

