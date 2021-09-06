Bean Cash (BITB) Trading 85.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 24.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded up 85.4% against the dollar. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $161.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000049 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000024 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,336,296,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

