Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KGI Securities

Equities research analysts at KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

BABA opened at $170.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $152.80 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

