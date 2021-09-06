G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will announce ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.92). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 229%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($3.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ GTHX traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,400. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $643.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.19. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $37.07.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $821,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 335,635 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 23.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 32.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 100,690.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

