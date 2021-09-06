EvidenZ (BCDT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $104,485.00

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges. EvidenZ has a market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $104,485.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded up 24.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EvidenZ alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00068294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00016741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00147803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00048076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.34 or 0.00790286 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

BCDT is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,175,698 coins. EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BCDTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EvidenZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvidenZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.