Cadence Bank NA Grows Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.17. The stock had a trading volume of 698,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,452. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

