Cadence Bank NA Decreases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cadence Bank NA lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,321 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,567,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,089,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,121,000 after buying an additional 63,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.73. 2,905,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,401. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

