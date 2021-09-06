PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in PPG Industries by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

NYSE PPG traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.66. 1,123,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,714. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.53. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $116.95 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.